Kings, Trail Blazers have ‘held talks’ over Marvin Bagley III trade

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson were the first Kings to be traded at the deadline this season, but it’s unlikely that they’ll be the last. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Sacramento has “held talks” with the Portland Trail Blazers over Marvin Bagley III:

The Trail Blazers and Kings held talks bout disgruntled young forward Marvin Bagley. Given the multi-season tension with Bagley, he’s another player whom it’s surprising hasn’t been dealt.

A trade between the Kings and Trail Blazers seemed far more realistic before the trade between Portland and the New Orleans Pelicans took place on Tuesday, but it’s still technically possible, The issue is that the Trail Blazers no longer have any players that would make sense for the Kings, at least not in a one-for-one trade involving Bagley.

Eric Bledsoe is a player I’m sure the Trail Blazers would have some level of interest in trading, but what use would the Kings have for him? Even with Haliburton and Hield out of the picture, they don’t have a pressing need for a backup point guard. Perhaps a first-round pick from Portland would make a package built around Bledsoe more appealing to the Kings, but Monte McNair can probably fetch something better for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Nurkic is the other option, but with both Sabonis and Holmes now on the roster, the last the Kings need is another starting-caliber big, especially one that doesn’t shoot the 3-ball at an efficient clip.

For all of those reasons, I’d be surprised to see Bagley shipped to Portland before the trade deadline — anywhere else is still a strong possibility.