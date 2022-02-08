Kings vs. Timberwolves Preview: Yeah, there’s still a game to be played

Equal parts buzz and banter continue to loom over the association this week as the trade window closes on Thursday, Feb 10th. For the Sacramento Kings, the next two contests vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves will look entirely different without the likes of newly traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

In what used to be a match-up of two teams plagued in pitiful purgatory, the Kings will have their work cut out for them in a new-look, surging Wolves team. Led at the helm of All-Star Karl Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, the defensive assignments for this squad will be imperative to a victory.

The back-to-back ‘series’ nature of these two games gives Sacramento an opportunity to make adjustments rain or shine, something they have been tested by and failed once before this season when hosting the Dallas Mavericks twice in a three-day span, and again with the Houston Rockets three weeks ago. In both sets, the Kings were able to win one game per opponent but fell in an embarrassing fashion on the second night.

It’s going to be uncomfortable in Golden 1 Center tonight, no doubt. The haul from Indians will likely not be featured in this double-header, leaving the Kings short-handed while beloved players back their bags.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Canis Hoopus

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Left Ankle Soreness), Marvin Bagley III - Questionable (Ankle), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist)

MIN injuries/absences: Patrick Beverley - Questionable (Ankle), Josh Okogie - Questionable (Quad), Taurean Prince - Questionable (Ankle) Naz Reid - Questionable (Knee), D’Angelo Russell - Questionable (Shin), McKinley Wright IV - Out (UCL)