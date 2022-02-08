Kings acquire Domantas Sabonis, trade Tyrese Haliburton in blockbuster deal

The Sacramento Kings are acquiring Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Tuesday.

It was previously reported that Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox were untouchable in trade negotiations, but it’s clear now that was just a leak to gain leverage in trade conversations with the Pacers and/or Indiana Pacers.

Haliburton, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, isn’t the All-Star caliber player that Sabonis is, but it’s not hard to envision him being that player in the near future. In two seasons with the Kings, Haliburton averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Beyond that, Haliburton just seemed to really embrace the Sacramento community in his short time with the team. On and off the court, he will be missed.

That being said, the blow of losing Haliburton should be softened by the acquisition or Sabonis. Sabonis, a two-time All-Star, will the Kings’ best player upon arrival. It remains to be seen how he’ll fit with the front court pieces the Kings currently have in place, but a core of De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis is something to be excited about.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.