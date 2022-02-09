Kings vs. Timberwolves Preview: Let’s try that again

On their second night of a back-to-back, the Sacramento Kings will host the Minnesota Timberwolves following a 20-point beating on Tuesday night.

The loss comes fresh off the trade of Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, which impacted this Sacramento squad both on and off the court. Not only were the Kings missing the presence of their primary offensive facilitator, but separating the business side of this league proved to be a struggle for some on the roster.

“It was tough. It was an emotional day.” Harrison Barnes told the media following the contest.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the Indy haul will suit up tonight, but it was confirmed by Kings personnel last night that Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday have arrived in Sacramento and are physically available as members of this new-look Kings’ squad.

Should the trio not be playing, that leaves Sacramento with the tall task of playing the same team twice. Minnesota has an undeniable size advantage and were scorching from the three-point arc in their victory.

Moe Harkless did not return to the game following a second quarter exit, taking a hard blow to the lower extremities in an accidental run-in with Jahmi’us Ramsey . Richaun Holmes was also a late scratch in the contest citing personal reasons, so who knows if another trade is down the pipeline to flip this roster on its head again.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Canis Hoopus

SAC injuries/absences: Marvin Bagley III - Questionable (Ankle), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist)

MIN injuries/absences: Patrick Beverley - Questionable (Ankle), Josh Okogie - Questionable (Quad), Taurean Prince - Questionable (Ankle) Naz Reid - Questionable (Knee), D’Angelo Russell - Questionable (Shin), McKinley Wright IV - Out (UCL)