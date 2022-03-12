Kings vs Jazz: Sacramento looks for a win in the altitude

The Sacramento Kings are at a familiar point of the NBA season. Clinging to slight mathematical chance to compete in the postseason, while every loss improves the team’s lottery odds.

It’s a tricky point in the schedule where the team is all but eliminated, but there still remains a month of games on the schedule.

So, what can we glean from Saturday’s game?

Well, it will likely be the De’Aaron Fox show once again, with the Kings short-handed again injury-wise. Despite Sacramento’s continuous losing, Fox has been fantastic recently, averaging 28.2 points per game on 51.8% from the field and 38.7% from three.

Getting another excellent Fox performance in a Sacramento loss is honestly the best-case scenario for Saturday’s game.

Other than Fox, and the sidelined Domantas Sabonis, it would be nice if some other guys start stepping up on a more consistent level.

On Saturday, the Kings will see one of the better teams in the western conference, in the Utah Jazz. Utah is having its rockiest season in recent years, with some real roster change on a team that has had some great roster consistency in recent years.

Utah is also coming off a 104-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, meaning they will likely come into Saturday’s game pissed off and expecting to feast on a weak Sacramento squad.

In recent history, Sacramento has been horrific against Utah, having now lost seven consecutive games to the Jazz. With Sabonis sidelined and Utah a bad matchup even when Sacramento is full strength, expect the Jazz to make it eight in a row on Saturday.

Sacramento has 14 games left in yet another disappointing season, so let’s hope the team can start getting some positive momentum heading into the offseason.

SAC injuries/absences: Domantas Sabonis - Out (Personal), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal), Jeremy Lamb - Questionable (Hip), Moe Harkless - Questionable (Ankle)

UTA injuries/absences:

Spread: Jazz -10.5, Kings +10.5

