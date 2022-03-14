Kings vs Bulls: Sacramento looks to end their four-game skid

Last time the Sacramento Kings faced the Chicago Bulls, the game was actually much closer than many would have thought after first seeing the final score.

De’Aaron Fox and Demar Derozan went at it with each player scoring over 30 points in a back and forth game, until the Bulls were able to make some stops in crunch time. They went on to win 118-125. The Bulls also had a ton of momentum during that stretch of the season.

However, they are losers in five out of their last seven matchups. With Alex Caruso now back in the lineup, the Bulls have added some much needed defense and hustle to a lineup that is still without Lonzo Ball (knee) or a fully functional Zach Lavine (knee).

What can we expect from the Kings tonight?

Fox is still scorching hot. He is coming off back to back double double performances and has put up 40+ points in two of his last four games. The Kings will also likely have Sabonis back after a two game absence.

Aside from the Kings relying heavily on their two stars, as they always are, they will need some of their role players to really step it up if they want to stand a chance tonight. Harrison Barnes will need to become more aggressive offensively and become a more threatening third option. The Bulls will be focused on Fox and Sabonis which will allow him to get some great opportunities. Davion Mitchell will also need will need to do his thing an shut down the Bulls backcourt. If he can shut down their guards, the Kings should be able to stay ahead of the Bulls.

The likely scenario, Fox and Derozan get into another shootout with the Bulls pulling ahead late.

After tonight the Kings have just just 12 games left in this upsetting season. We’ll see if they can end the year on a “good” note.

How to watch/listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing perspective: Blog A Bull

Sac injuries/absences: Alex Len - DTD (Back), Justin Holiday - DTD (Illness), Jeremy Lamb - Out (personal), Terence Davis - Out (wrist)

Bulls injuries/absences: Zach Lavine- DTD (Knee), Lonzo Ball - Out (Knee), Patrick Williams - Out (Left Wrist)

Spread: Bulls -3.5 (-115), Kings +3.5(+105)

