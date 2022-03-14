Kings end losing streak on the back of yet another stellar performance from De’Aaron Fox

Oh how they love to make our hearts race. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Chicago Bulls 112-103 at home, ending a four game losing streak.

The game can be summed up from this play play alone.

The game can be summed up from this play play alone. From the second the ball was tossed for the tip off, the Kings looked like a team on a mission. They were executing on both sides of the floor and were playing very efficiently. The Kings were able to out pass, out rebound, and defend better than the Bulls throughout the night.

De’Aaron Fox had another great night dropping 34 points, six rebounds, and six assists while shooting 52% from the floor.

But he was not alone tonight. Multiple Kings played well, including Donte DiVincenzo who recorded his first career start in Sacramento. He had 15 points, seven rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in the victory.

For most of the night, it was looking like the Kings were going to force a blowout win against one of the league’s better teams. But, they are still the Kings. After leading by 20 points at half, the Bulls were able to cut the deficit to 11 at the end of the third. They then cut it to just two points in the fourth quarter as the tandem of Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic began to heat up. But the Kings stayed focused and were able to hold on.

Though this win is somewhat meaningless as the season winds down, it shows what this roster is capable of when they play at their best. With 12 games left, Sacramento now begins to look towards the draft in hopes of completing this young but talented team.

The Kings will be facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Wednesday, March 16 as they hope to upset another Eastern Conference giant.