Kings vs. Bucks Preview: Familiar Faces in New Places

The Sacramento Kings will face the Milwaukee Bucks for the final time on the 2021-22 season, and for the first time since acquiring NBA champion Donte DiVincenzo during a three-way trade this past February, sending Marvin Bagley to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal.

DiVincenzo was absent for most of the Bucks’ championship run this past summer, but was an integral piece of their defense in the regular season and one of the role players that led that team to its first title in 50 years. After logging 35 minutes on Monday night, his performance proved to be a strong case toward cracking the starting rotation for the rest of the season.

Sacramento are trending upward as of late, snapping a four-game losing skid against the Chicago Bulls in a thriller on Monday night. Since the trade, De’Aaron Fox has been playing unreal basketball, logging 39% from beyond the arc since February 8th. Running alongside him in Monday’s outing was Domantis Sabonis, who returned from missing two contests without missing a beat. The tandem have been thriving when the groove is right, and what Sacramento will need tonight is a force on defense to subside the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Although the trio haven’t been firing on all cylinders, it doesn’t take much for this Eastern Conference juggernaut to get hot and take care of business.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Brew Hoop

SAC injuries/absences: Justin Holiday - Questionable (Non-Covid Illness), Jeremy Lamb - Out (Personal), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist)

MIL injuries/absences: Lindell Wigginton - Questionable (Ankle), Pat Connaughton - Out (Hand), DeAndre Bembry - Out (Knee)

Spread: Bucks -9 (-435), Kings +9 (+330)

