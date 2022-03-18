Richaun Holmes to miss remainder of season due to personal reasons

The Sacramento Kings announced Friday afternoon that center Richaun Holmes will miss the remainder of the season due to “personal reasons.” GM Monte McNair released a statement in the team’s press release:

“Richaun is a core member of our team who is very important to our success.” General Manager Monte McNair said. We fully support Rich and look forward to seeing him back on the court for the 2022-23 NBA season.”

Holmes has appeared in 45 games, and had a heater of a year both on and off the court.

There’s been injury and loss in Holmes’ personal life, without speculation as to why he will no longer be playing in a Kings’ uniform this season. But off the court, it has been a brutal year for 22.

The injuries have kept him off the court with surgery most notably - missing a bout of games in December in Health and Safety Protocols, taking hit after hit to the face. Holmes’ mother also announced on Twitter that a family member passed away in February and was deeply affecting her son.

It’s undoubted that Holmes is a fan favorite in Sacramento, blossoming before our eyes in the few years we’ve had him. The good parts of the culture have felt threaded in his presence, and whatever it is that Rich is going through in his own life, the Kingdom has his back fully.

I would like to thank everyone for their support during these difficult times,” said Holmes. I love this team, I love my teammates, and I look forward to returning next year.”

That love is received, felt and turned right back around to the big man. We’ll be waiting should he remain on this squad come the fall.