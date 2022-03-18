Kings unable to get revenge on the Celtics

Much like the color on their jerseys, the Celtics are kryptonite for the Sacramento Kings this year. The Kings were defeated 126-97 on a night where no matter how well they may have played, the Celtics were just too good.

From the opening few possessions of the game, things were bad. The Celtics opened with an 11-0 lead and never looked back.

Jayson Tatum tonight:

32 PTS

12-16 FG

7-10 3P



Jaylen Brown tonight:

30 PTS

11-18 FG

3-5 3P



It’s the 5th time they both score 30+ this season, the most in Celtics franchise history. pic.twitter.com/p0qNiANdpo — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 19, 2022

In the first half alone Jayson Tatum scored 22 points and shot 6/7 from behind the arc. While jaylen Brown also scored 20. Tatum also finished the game with an incredible +/- of +40. They demolished the Kings in every facet of the game.

Although this loss was embarrassing, De’Aaron Fox did not play and the season is basically already over. Domantas Sabonis also had his best game as a King scoring 30 points and snatching 20 rebounds to go with five assists. The Ox literally carried the load this whole game.

If it’s any consolation, this loss only helps the Kings’ chances in the draft lottery. Though the fans never want to see their team lose, it is as if the natural order of the NBA forces the Kings to suffer on a nightly basis. And everyone is just use to it.

With just 10 games left in the season, and the March Madness tournament in full go, it is officially time for Sacramento to lock in on the draft. Hopefully the lottery is in their favor this year as there is an incredible pool of young talent coming into the NBA next year.

Next up, the Kings will face the Phoenix Suns Sunday Mar. 20, in their last game before hitting the road again.