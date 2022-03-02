Kings vs. Pelicans Preview: A Race to the Play-In

Following the festivities of Mardi Gras, the Sacramento Kings will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy on Wednesday night in their first night of a back-to-back on their Western Conference road swing. Both teams are coming off of big wins, the Pels more emphatic in a exclamatory beating of the Los Angeles Lakers while the Kings took care of business on Monday night in Oklahoma City. Nevertheless, both teams have their eyes set on the 10th seed for an opportunity to debut in the coveted play-in tournament.

Despite their sloppy start to the season, New Orleans has done a fantastic job keeping their head above water in the absence of Zion Williamson. Acquiring Blazers’ guard CJ McCollum at the trade deadline was a win-now move, very much adjacent to Sacramento’s roster reconstruction to trade for Domantas Sabonis. And although both organizations have had their share of drama off the court this season, the message is clear that making the play-in tournament this season is the goal.

New Orleans currently sits three games ahead of Sacramento, and tonight’s contest will be vital should a tie-breaker come into play as the season ends. Looking to Fox, Barnes, Mitchell and Sabonis to continue their effective style of play against a Western Conference team that certainly shouldn’t be slept on.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: The Bird Writes

SAC injuries/absences: Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Questionable (Back)

OKC injuries/absences: Larry Nance Jr. - Out (Knee), Zion Williamson - Out (Foot), Kira Lewis Jr. - Out (Knee)