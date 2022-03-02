Kings announce final farwell to Arco Arena

The Sacramento Kings announced the final farewell to Arco Arena which will be Saturday, March 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Formerly Power Balance Pavillion and Sleep Train Arena, the building in Natomas, was host to one of the loudest crowds in the NBA, which played a vital part in the Kings’ glory days of the early 2000s.

The Kings’ farewell season in the arena was the 2015-16 season, and in the final game in the building, they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-112.

“As we close the final chapter of the arena in Natomas, we welcome fans to pay one last visit to the old barn,” Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said. “That arena was widely known as the loudest place to play in the NBA, and the memories created there will last forever because one thing that remains consistent is the passion and devotion of our fans.”

According to the Kings, the event will include “ ...access to the Arena, Memorabilia, Outdoor Party with DJ, Food Trucks, Photo-Ops and More.”

In June 2021, the Kings, in partnership with the City of Sacramento and California Northstate University, announced redevelopment plans for the site of the arena in Natomas, which will include the construction of a medical school and state-of-the-art teaching hospital.

According to the press release, demolition of the arena is set to take place within the next six months.

This event is free, with tickets required for admission. For more info or to register visit Kings.com/ARCOFarewell.