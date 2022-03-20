Kings vs. Suns Preview: How much SPF should we apply?

Winding down the regular season, the Sacramento Kings will face the Phoenix Suns for the final time this season. As it stands, Sactown as the opportunity to host the Valley and split their series 2-2, with the most notable contest earlier in the season when Harrison Barnes nabbed a game-winning buzzer beater to start a Kings’ road trip in victory.

Fast forward to now, the closing stretch of the regular season, where once again Phoenix sits atop the West and Sacramento has a vice grip on that 13th seed. For the Kings, this game is another chance to get into the play-in tournament, which at this point honestly seems like if it will happen it will be an accident. The Lakers continue to trend downward, while Portland are embracing the tank. Should Sacramento start shutting guys down it will be interesting to see in this coming week where exactly they stand in goals for end of season.

Today, they’ll be tasked with Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, who will be a fierce match-up for Domantas Sabonis. If De’Aaron Fox remains out with a hand injury, Harrison Barnes absolutely cannot go missing again. Barnes did not score in Friday’s loss to Boston, and it was detrimental to the Kings on offense.

We’ll need the bodies that we have available to show up and show out against a Western Conference giant.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Bright Side of the Sun

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Hand), Jeremy Lamb - Questionable (Personal), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal)

PHO injuries/absences: Cam Johnson - Questionable (Quad), Jae Crowder - Questionable -(Groin), Chris Paul - Out (Thumb), Dario Saric - Out (Knee), Frank Kaminsky - Out (Knee)

Spread: Suns -10 (-525), Kings +10 (+385)

