Kings vs. Pacers Preview: A look in the mirror

A contest circled on the calendar of the Kingdom, tonight the Sacramento Kings will visit the Indiana Pacers in their first meeting since their blockbuster trade in early February. The unexpected departure of Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis was one of the most shocking moments of the deadline in the entire association, and tonight won’t be an accurate barometer of the switch as both players might not take the court.

Sabonis is out until April 2nd with a bone bruise on his knee, sustained on Sunday afternoon vs. the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the Pacers have listed Haliburton as questionable to play against his former club due to lower back soreness.

It’ll be disappointing for each respective team not seeing their former franchise favorite suit up, especially in Sabonis’ case as this would be his homecoming. Despite his and Hali’s potential absence, Sacramento will have another familiar face to look at on the opposition in Buddy Hield. Hield has been performing at a strong level for the Pacers, and frankly they do look like they have all the makings of a competent contender next season. There are many variables that will shake out between now and October, but this match-up will always feel like an important one from here on out.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal)

IND injuries/absences: Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (Back), Chris Duarte - Questionable (Toe), Isaiah Jackson - Questionable (Concussion), TJ McConnell - Out (Wrist), Ricky Rubio - Out (Knee), Myles Turner - Out (Foot), TJ Warren - Out (Foot)

Spread: Pacers -6 (-235), Kings +6 (+190)

