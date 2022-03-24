Richaun Holmes accused of domestic violence towards son by ex-wife

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Allexis Holmes, according to a report from Robin Epley of the Sacramento Bee on Wednesday:

Allexis Holmes accused her former partner of “taking out his frustration” on their son and causing him to bleed from a blow to the head during a visitation on Feb. 6, according to court documents.

Last week, the Kings announced in a statement that Holmes would be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to “personal reasons.” In that statement, the Kings’ general manager Monte McNair said the team “fully supports Rich.”

However, since the allegations against Holmes were reported, the Kings have released another statement expressing their “strong stance against any form of assault and domestic violence:

We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Holmes denied the allegations in a series of tweets that have since been deleted and the lawyer representing him, Ann Moder, also denied the allegations, telling Epley that Holmes is an “exemplary parent.”

Richaun and Allexis will appear in front of a judge on March 30, according to Epley’s report; what happens then may determine Holmes’ future with the team. Holmes, 28, signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Kings last summer.