Alvin Gentry hints at a Fox and Sabonis shutdown

Have the Kings waived the white flag?

On Friday, Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry hinted in an interview on The Nick Cattles Show of Sports 1140 KHTK that both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Based on what Alvin Gentry just said on The @NickCRadio Show, it would be very surprising to see De'Aaron Fox and/or Domantas Sabonis suit up again this season.



Gentry said that the team has no intention of rushing either player back as they recover from their injuries. — Franklin Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) March 25, 2022

Gentry on Fox:

“If you could just see it (the hand), it’s blue in the palm... this isn’t a situation where we are going to rush anybody back.”

Gentry on Sabonis:

“Obviously, once again, I’ll tell you we will not take any kind of chance with him… We’ll be overly cautious if anything.”

Even though coach Gentry did not specifically say the pair is shut down for the year, it is highly implied.

With just eight games left in this season and the Kings 5.5 games out of the 10-seed in the play-in tournament, the ‘21-’22 season is essentially over. It would be pointless for the team to risk further injury or any new problems since the outcome of this year is decided.

For now, the medical staff should take their time and do every little thing possible to ensure a perfect rehab process while the team allows its younger players to get in some extra minutes. It will give players like Davion Mitchell and Damian Jones the chance to gain more experience and have more in-game responsibility.

With bench players receiving more playing time, it will also give the team the chance to see which role players they may want to part with and which to place into a more prominent position heading into next season.