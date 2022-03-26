Kings vs. Magic: Tank mode

Although many fans wished it happened sooner, the Kings appear to be in “tank mode.” With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis likely sidelined for the season’s final weeks, the Kings are now likely underdogs for the remainder of their games.

Tonight, the Kings will be going against the Orlando Magic. Another young team with a disappointing season and late-season injuries. Though it will not be an important game, it should be a competitive contest.

The Magic have an exciting young core, headlined by rookie Franz Wagner. The small forward from the University of Michigan is one of the league’s best rookies, averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. Wagner is also the Magic’s leading scorer this season.

Wagner is not the only exciting rookie in Orlando. Jalen Suggs from the University of Gonzaga, and the No. 5 overall pick in last year’s draft, is also an exciting new player. Unfortunately for Orlando, Suggs will not be available due to an ankle injury he sustained earlier in the season.

Though many fans would prefer a loss, here is what the Kings need to do in order to win. Sacramento will rely heavily on Davion Mitchell and Donte Divincenzo for scoring and playmaking. The team will also have to shut down both Franz and Moritz Wagner, his older brother, as well as Cole Anthony. The Magic are a bad team, but their youth and athleticism can still win be a problem to deal with on certain nights.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal)

ORL injuries/absences: Wendell Carter Jr. - DTD (Wrist), Bol Bol - Out (Foot), Jalen Suggs - Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac - Out (Knee)

Spread: Magic -2.5 (-110), Kings +2.5 (+110)

