The Kings blow another early lead, but come away with the win in OT

Despite being without the Fox and the Ox, the Sacramento Kings were able to secure an overtime victory against the Orlando Magic 114-110 in Orlando behind Davion Mitchell’s 22 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

At the end of the first quarter, the Kings led the Magic by 13. But the Magic fought back in the second quarter and cut the lead to just four points at the half led by Franz Wagner who scored 13 in the half. The Kings also couldn’t stop the stellar shooting and rebounding of Mo Bamba who nearly had a first half double-double. The Magic also received some nice help off the bench from Moritz Wagner and Markelle Fultz who combined for 19.

Davion Mitchell has one of the quickest stepbacks in the game pic.twitter.com/FcgyRon3Zq — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) March 26, 2022

However, the true star of the half was Davion Mitchell as he continues his recent streak of greatness. Mitchell’s defense was great as usual, but it was his offense that made the difference. He scored 18 points and had four assists in the half shooting 8/11 from the field. Only in the first half, and Mitchell already had his third impressive game in a row after taking over the starting point guard role from the injured De’Aaron Fox.

Everything went downhill for the Kings after that.

The second half began as it usually does, with Sacramento having yet another atrocious third quarter. Mitchell cooled off, only scoring two points, and the Kings looked lost in multiple facets of the game. They only managed to score 15 points as it seemed like none of their shots could find the bottom of the net. The team shot around 25% from the field in the quarter. They also allowed the Magic to take advantage of numerous second-chance opportunities.

MO WAGNER DIVES IN FOR THE SLAM!



Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/PIwJ23ghx7 — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2022

By the time the fourth quarter began, whatever momentum the Kings had was sucked out of them by this dunk by Wagner. They lost their slim lead and went into the fourth quarter with a deficit of 3 points. The Kings looked like have accepted the idea of tanking and are just as done with the season as the fans are.

Don't challenge Off-Night!



Davion Mitchell forces OT after the steal and finish for the tie.@SacramentoKings | @hoopculture13pic.twitter.com/loJBBi0Wnf — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 27, 2022

Until the Big Ragu, Donte Divincenzo, made a circus three to cut the Magic lead to four with just under a minute left. Soon after, Mitchell forced a turnover after the Magic inbounded the ball and scored a layup to force overtime.

In OT both teams went back and forth trading one big basket after another. But the biggest basket came on a corner three from Harrison Barnes off the the assist from Mitchell with just 14 seconds left.

The Kings covered the DraftKings Sportsbook spread of +2.5 in yet another overtime finish.

