Kings vs. Heat Preview: Looking for a season sweep

The Sacramento Kings will look to finish the season 2-0 against the Miami Heat tonight in South beach.

Although the Kings are (should) be in complete tank mode in hopes to secure the best lottery pick possible, they have won their previous two games. The difference tonight? The Kings are playing one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams instead of two of its worst.

Miami has been one of the most consistent teams in the league all year and until this week have been the out right No. 1 team in the East since the beginning of the year. They have one of the most complete rosters in the league and the likely sixth man of the year in Tyler Herro. Spearheaded by Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo the currently shallow roster of the Kings will have to go above and beyond if they are to upset the Heat.

However, Miami is coming off of their fourth straight loss. They will be in desperation mode in an attempt to finish the season as the No. 1 seed, but they have looked disgruntled and their chemistry disrupted ever since Butler got into a mid-game altercation with head coach Erik Spoelstra and teammate Udonis Haslem last week.

If the Kings are to win, they will need to play efficient teamball make little to no mistakes. They can not have another game like their last where they start hot and go completely cold for two quarters. Everyone will need to be on their “A” game.

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal)

MIA injuries/absences: Caleb Martin - DTD (Achilles), Gabe Vincent - DTD (Toe), PJ Tucker - DTD (Knee), Tyler Herro - DTD (Knee)

Spread: Heat -12.5 (-110), Kings +12.5 (-110), O/U - 217.5

