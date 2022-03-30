Kings vs. Rockets Preview: Barreling to the bottom

Closing in on the dog days of the regular season, the Sacramento Kings will head to Houston for their first of two meetings this week, which will wrap up their series against the bottom-dwelling Rockets.

Sacramento is coming off of a brutal loss to Miami, who were frankly due for a win. With the way the play-in tournament has re-enforced competition in these final days of the season, the Kings do have more to play for than a higher seed in the draft lottery. A loss tonight will eliminate them from contention, thus setting the stage for the longest playoff drought in NBA history at 16 seasons.

It feels inevitable at this point, but without the likes of seven players on Sacramento’s roster, the supporting cast surrounding Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell will have to match a fast-paced offense with a Rockets team who really have nothing to lose. Houston have been out of contention since early this month, embracing the chemistry-build around young players like Jalen Green and Josh Christopher. The two-for-one series that Sacramento will play against Houston is really just a litmus test of adjustments that will be key for the remaining men who stand on the roster.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: The Dream Shake

SAC injuries/absences: Alex Len - Out (Illness), Josh Jackson - Out (Illness), Jeremy Lamb - Questionable (Hamstring), De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal)

HOU injuries/absences: Alperen Sengun - Questionable (Leg), Christian Wood - Questionable (Hamstring), Dennis Schroder - Out (Shoulder), Eric Gordon - Out (Groin)

Spread: Rockets +2.5 (+115), Kings -2.5 (-135)

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.