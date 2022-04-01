Kings vs. Rockets Preview: Yes, again

Can the NBA shave off about thirty minutes of the second half from Wednesday night’s contest and tack it onto tonight?

For the fourth and final time on the season (and second time in two days) the Sacramento Kings will face the Houston Rockets from Toyota Center.

Coming off the victory led by Davion Mitchell, Damian Jones and Trey Lyles, the Kings will look to produce a cleaner game all around. Though they did get the win in the end, it was a brutal slow burn, despite both these teams having the motors to make this a fast-paced affair. Nevertheless, the Kings continue to move without the likes of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, giving many young Kings the opportunity to shine in their absence.

Mitchell and Jones were on an absolute tear in Wednesday’s game, with a combination of a beautiful pick and roll connection and defensive prowess that frankly kept Sacramento in the game. Houston isn’t a defensively strong club to begin with, but it was Mitchell’s statement clamps to end the game that (thankfully) prevented an overtime.

One thing to note was the absence of Neemias Queta in this contest. Sacramento has everything to gain and nothing to lose in feeding him minutes that would traditionally be going to Sabonis or Richaun Holmes. Jones’ productivity has been special to watch, and Queta has earned his audition in Sacramento outright.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: The Dream Shake

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal)

HOU injuries/absences: Alperen Sengun - Questionable (Leg), Christian Wood - Questionable (Hamstring), Dennis Schroder - Out (Shoulder), Eric Gordon - Out (Groin)

Spread: Rockets +2.5 (+125), Kings -2.5 (-145)

