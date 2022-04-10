Kings vs. Suns preview: The conclusion

The day has finally come. The last day. This season, which going actually had Kings fans pretty excited going into it, turned out to be one of the worst in the past few seasons. The amount of potential and talent on the team was by far the most Sacramento has had for quite some time. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be.

For the final game of the season, the Sacramento Kings will be playing the Phoenix Suns. A team that was in the same situation as the Kings just a couple years ago. The Suns are the team the Kings’ front office needs to attempt to emulate this off season if they are to make a legitimate run for the playoffs next year.

As meaningless as this matchup is for the Kings, it is even more meaningless for the Suns. They have been the best team in the league all year, despite being without Chris Paul for a period of time. The secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference weeks ago, but have chosen not to rest their starters. As young as they are, not a bad idea to keep getting some “practice” in for the playoffs.

As for the Kings, it's the same old thing tonight. Heavy rotation of role players trying to prove their worth, while Davion Mitchell continues to show he deserves to start next season.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Bright Side Of The Sun

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal), Alex Len - Out (Back)

PHX injuries/absences: Cameron Payne - Out (Knee), Dario Saric - Out (Knee)

Spread: Suns -10.5 (-110) Kings +10.5 (-110), O/U 228

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.