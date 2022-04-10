Kings give it their all to walk away with one final win

In what was their final game of the 2021-22 season, the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 116-109.

The Kings actually showed a lot heart in this matchup and held a lead throughout the game. Davion Mitchell and Justin Holiday led the way for the Kings tonight. Mitchell posted a double-double with 18 points and 15 assists, while Holiday had 19 points while shooting 5/6 from the field. Damian Jones and Donte Divincenzo also played exceptionally well, scoring 19 a piece.

However, it wasn’t just them; most of the team played pretty well tonight. They played with a lot of heart and gave everything they had since they won’t be playing again for some time. Regardless of whether or not a team is going to the playoffs, it is always a nice feeling to end the season with a victory.

As much as we love to bash on the Kings, it is somewhat sad, though relieving, that the season is over. It is hard not to think about what could have been this year. It was a season of great change and struggle. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, and Luke Walton are gone. Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell are in. Not to mention the other roster changes.

Regardless of all the ups, downs, twists, and turns, the ‘21-’22 season will be a season Kings fans remember for a very long time. All they can hope for now is that the front office handles this off season well and makes the necessary moves to finally give fans of the Sacramento Kings something to root for.