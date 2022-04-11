Kings will part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry won’t be brought back, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Monday. Gentry took over as head coach in November following the firing of Luke Walton.

The Sacramento Kings won't bring back interim coach Alvin Gentry and are opening up a search for a new head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Following the Kings’ season finale on Sunday night, Gentry said that he enjoyed his time in Sacramento.

“I love it here and I think we’re on the right path,” Gentry said. “We have some good pieces. We have some good people.”

The Kings’ decision to not keep Gentry around for another season is hardly a surprise, though, as Monte McNair has been waiting for the opportunity to hand-select a head coach that aligns with his “vision” for what this franchise will look like going forward. The team has already been linked to names like Mike D’Antoni, Terry Stotts, Mike Brown and Steve Clifford.

This will be the seventh coaching change in Vivek Ranadive’s nine-year oversight of the Sacramento Kings. With the opportunity to wipe the slate completely clean (again), the Kings will need to do their due diligence in finding a coach who can improve this team’s defense and utilize De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as they begin to age into their prime.