Kings will not retain assistant general manager Ken Catanella

The Sacramento Kings let go of assistant general manager Ken Catanella on Monday, according to Sean Cunningham of ABC10.

This is the second significant personnel move general manager Monte McNair has made in the 24 hours since the season ended after the team announced that Alvin Gentry would not be back as head coach next season.

Catanella first joined the front office in 2016 after spending time with the Detroit Pistons in their front office. He was often lauded for his familiarity with the NBA salary cap and was an important voice for the Kings during Vlade Divac’s tenure with the team.

With the way, Catanella was talked about during his tenure in Sacramento, he shouldn’t have much trouble finding another job in the NBA.

It’s hard to know exactly which moves Catanella was responsible for over these last six years, but it makes sense that McNair is looking to bring in some fresh faces to an organization that has consistently been a dumpster fire on all basketball operations levels for a while now. Sometimes switching up the energy and faces in the building can be positive at a certain point.

Sacramento still has Assistant General Manager Wes Wilcox and Chief Strategy Officer Joe Dumars as prominent members of its front office staff, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them bring in another voice this offseason to replace Catanella.

The Kings also let go of Media Relations Director Alex Sigua and Head Athletic Trainer Joe Resendez, according to James Ham of The Kings Beat.