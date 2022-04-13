Monte McNair says adding shooting will be a priority this offseason

In his season-ending press conference, general manager Monte McNair acknowledged that the Sacramento Kings would need to improve in an essential skill this offseason: shooting.

“I think shooting, we can clearly acknowledge, will be a huge priority,” McNair said. “It’s a priority for every team, but certainly around those two guys (Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox). Length, versatility, we’ve talked about all of that as well and obviously, you want the whole package, but shooting will be a big priority for us.”

Sacramento was left with a glaring hole in that area after trading its two best shooters, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, for Sabonis at the trade deadline.

As much as he drove fans crazy, Hield’s ability to knock down the three was respected league-wide. Currently, the Kings are missing a guy who warrants that level of respect.

Harrison Barnes is probably the best current shooter on the roster, with a career 37.9% three-point percentage. Aside from Barnes, the Kings have some slightly above-average shooters in Terence Davis and Justin Holiday, but it would certainly be nice to add a genuine knockdown guy.

With Sacramento’s two best players and building blocks, Sabonis and Fox, both guys who like to operate on the inside, it is crucial that the Kings surround them with guys who can knock down three-point shots, especially in catch and shoot situations.

Whether through the draft, free agency or a trade, it is positive that McNair is already talking about addressing something that will be of such importance this offseason.