Kings In Review: Should Sacramento hang on to Terence Davis?

Welcome to Kings In Review, where we’ll be recapping the season for every play that ended the season in Sacramento.

It was a struggle for Terence Davis to find consistent minutes in the first quarter of the season, shifting from a a key shooter off of the bench under Luke Walton to a regular rotation player under Alvin Gentry.

Then when De’Aaron Fox missed nine games through the end of January and through the trade deadline, Davis stepped up — alongside Davion Mitchell — in a de facto point guard role. During that stretch, Davis set a new career-high for points (35) against the Detroit Pistons.

Unfortunately, Davis’ season was cut short in February, when he underwent surgery to a repair a right wrist ECU tendon injury he suffered in a brutal loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. His three-month prognosis fell just as the regular season ended, and the Kingdom didn’t see Davis take to the court again thereafter. Prior to his injury, Davis was averaging 10.4 points per game.

Davis’ contract is guaranteed through the 2022-23 season at $4 million. Keeping Davis on the books as a third guard to call on when Fox and Mitchell are in need of relief makes sense for Sacramento, as his contract is small enough to keep free agency interesting as the Kings look to make big swings in the offseason.

Sacramento is desperate for three-point shooting, and while the Microwave isn’t always on, Davis’ ink is worth the price of the product. If Davis can return healthy and continue the hot streak he was riding before his season-ending injury, Sacramento can and should safely assess his season in the purple and white with enough confidence to keep on the roster.