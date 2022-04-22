Kings receive permission to interview Mike D’Antoni, other big name coaching candidates

The Sacramento Kings have officially started their hunt for a new head coach. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Friday, the Kings have received permission to interview Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni and former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson.

The Sacramento Kings will interview Mike D‘Antoni and Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, among over a handful of total candidates, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Kings have done background on vast majority of available coaches and narrowed to small group. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

The Kings will also interview Warriors assistant Mike Brown and Brooklyn Nets assistant Steve Clifford, both of whom have previously been head coaches in the NBA.

ESPN Sources: The Sacramento Kings have secured permission to interview several assistants for their head coaching job, including Golden State’s Mike Brown, Brooklyn consultant Steve Clifford, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, and Boston’s Will Hardy. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Of the rumored candidates, D’Antoni stands out as the one that stands out as the best theoretical fit for the core of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell. His fast-paced offensive style made him one of the most sought-after coaches in the NBA in the 2010s.

Whoever the Kings hire will be the seventh head coach in 10 years, not including interim head coaches. Alvin Gentry most recently served as the team’s head coach. He was relieved of his duties on April 11.

