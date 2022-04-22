 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kings receive permission to interview Mike D’Antoni, other big name coaching candidates

The Kings have their eyes on a few big name head coaches.

By Christian Rivas
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game One Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have officially started their hunt for a new head coach. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Friday, the Kings have received permission to interview Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni and former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson.

The Kings will also interview Warriors assistant Mike Brown and Brooklyn Nets assistant Steve Clifford, both of whom have previously been head coaches in the NBA.

Of the rumored candidates, D’Antoni stands out as the one that stands out as the best theoretical fit for the core of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell. His fast-paced offensive style made him one of the most sought-after coaches in the NBA in the 2010s.

Whoever the Kings hire will be the seventh head coach in 10 years, not including interim head coaches. Alvin Gentry most recently served as the team’s head coach. He was relieved of his duties on April 11.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

