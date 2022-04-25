Kings In Review: Can Josh Jackson stick in the NBA?

Welcome to Kings In Review, where we’ll be recapping the season for every play that ended the season in Sacramento.

Who would have thought De’Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson would become teammates in their fifth seasons?

Jackson, drafted No. 4 overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft — just one pick ahead of Fox — has seen his share of adversity on the league. In the last five years, Jackson has played for five different teams, including several stints in the G League. It’s been hard for Jackson to bounce back from his career-budding issues that barred him from reaching the ceiling so many had thought he possessed as a former Kansas man.

When Sacramento acquired him at the trade deadline in the three-team deal sending Marvin Bagley III to the Pistons, Jackson’s role for Sacramento felt pre-determined: he’s scrape for minutes at the bottom of the barrel and hopefully impress when the team’s big names were absent. It didn’t feel like the Kings had enough time to fully asses Jackson, but he did average a respectable 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in the 51 games he played in the 2021-22 season.

Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, where he will likely try and make a splash as a young player back on his feet. His road as been tumultuous, but there is room for the shooting guard to find a home with a team who can afford it.