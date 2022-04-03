Kings vs Warriors: Prolonging the inevitable

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Golden 1 Center as they enter what is now the four games of their regular season.

The Kings have won four of their last five games, in contrast to the Warriors having lost four of their last five. The way both teams have been playing late things look very good for the Kings tonight. If you are concerned about their draft pick and are rooting for the tank, Kings have let you down this past week or so.

Since the Warriors have already secured a playoff spot, the only thing they have to play for is seeding. Right now they are in the third seed. However, they are only one game above the fourth seed , and three games above the fifth and sixth seeds who are tied. If they want to secure home court advantage for at least the first round they will have to win at least one more game. Since the Kings are the easiest opponent they have for the rest of the season, they will likely try to take advantage of the situation tonight.

For Sacramento, it can only help them to lose tonight so that they can try to move into the front half of the lottery. However, the one benefit to how well they have been playing recently is that we have been able to see what our role players are capable of. Specifically, Davion Mitchell, Damian jones, Donte Divincenzo, Trey Lyles, and Chimezie Metu. They are proving to the organization that they deserve to stay after this season and be given a significant role.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Golden State of Mind

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal), Alex Len - DTD (Back)

GSW injuries/absences: Stephen Curry - Out (Foot), James Wiseman - Out (Knee)

Spread: Warriors -5 (-115), Kings +5 (-105), O/U 221.5

In separate news of tonight’s contest:

Last night in Sacramento near the Golden 1 Center, there was a mass shooting which resulted in multiple lives being taken as well as many other being injured. This sort of senseless violence happens far too often in our country. Though the police presence at the game tonight will likely be very heavy, we at Sactown Royalty would just like to remind everyone attending the game to be safe and enjoy themselves tonight. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this tragedy.