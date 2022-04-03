Warriors eliminate Kings from playoff contention 109-90

The Sacramento Kings lost to the Golden State Warriors 109-90 tonight at home.

Sacramento did not start the game well tonight. Not only was their defense vulnerable, allowing Golden State to make seven threes in the first quarter, but they also could not make shots of their own. Even with a very short handed opponent, the Kings looked simply inferior.

To be frank, the Kings got embarrassed in the first half. The Warriors had more points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks than the Kings while also shooting the ball better both from the field and from deep. Sacramento shot just over 30% from the floor and 19% from deep, only making three total in the half.

Okay then, Josh Jackson. pic.twitter.com/TWvjtbhKEI — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) April 4, 2022

The best play of the half was a chasedown block by Josh Jackson.

In the second half, it was a lot more of the same. Missed shots, holes in the defense, and a lack of presence on the boards. The Kings, who average close to 11 three point makes per game, only made six by midway through the fourth quarter. The way the game is played a team needs to make shots from deep if they are to compete well. Especially against a team like the Warriors usually finish top 5 in threes made per game over the last several years. The Kings also allowed five of the Warriors players to score double figures, including former King Nemanja Bjelica who put up a double-double off the bench.

Good news is, this loss only helps the Kings’ draft pick which they so obviously do not care about. With only three games left in the season the Kings are now officially eliminated from the playoffs. Thus extending the streak to 16 years in a row and setting a new league record. Another exciting Kings season has come to a familiar end.