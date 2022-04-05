Kings vs. Pelicans Preview: The Last Dance at Home

The Sacramento Kings will host the New Orleans Pelicans in their home finale from Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night. Having officially fallen out of play-in contention, the team will now look to pivot to chemistry reads, lineup variety and extended auditions for those who haven’t seen minutes.

New Orleans continues to assert themselves as a play-in juggernaut, having hit their stride without the likes of Zion Williamson for an entire season. Despite their sour start, the likes of Brandon Ingram and newly acquired CJ McCollum have breathed life into this team. As they still have seeding to fight for in the “pre” post season, this contest should be competitive on the oppositions’s side.

Looking ahead to decisions this off season for Sacramento, the Kings will likely play for a pulse on their roster. It’s long overdue for Neemias Queta to make his way into regular minutes, and as Alvin Gentry alluded to in his post game press conference on Sunday night, we should be seeing a lot of the Portuguese product in this final week.

Kings fans will be sending off their squad on its final road trip following tonight’s action, as basketball will pick up once again for the city in October.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: The Bird Writes

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal)

NOP injuries/absences: Jonas Valanciunas - Questionable (Ankle), Zion Williamson - Out (Foot), Kira Lewis Jr. - Out (Knee)

Spread: Pelicans -7.5 (-320), Kings +7.5 (+250)

