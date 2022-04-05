Harrison Barnes to receive 2022 Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for outstanding work in the Sacramento community

The Sacramento Kings announced today that in tandem with Kaiser Permanente, Harrison Barnes will be presented the 2022 Oscar Robertson Triple-Double award ahead of tonight’s contest vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Barnes was the recipient in 2021, and becomes the third player to receive the hardware in consecutive seasons.

Barnes has embraced the city of Sacramento and the community at large, much of which this award is focused around. His work off the court has involved coordinating holiday food drives, working with UNICEF for earthquake relief and voting efforts.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this year’s Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award,” said Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes. “We are in unparalleled times. But as a daily reminder, it is important to my family and I to keep an open-minded perspective of the different walks of life around us. I am always searching for ways to amplify the causes of organizations I care deeply about and to help make the voices of our generation heard. I am privileged to give back to the Sacramento community and make a positive impact to those that love this community just as much as I do.”

Barnes was one of the many Kings players and personnel who participated in Sacramento’s peaceful protest in June 2020 following the police murder of George Floyd, and has been an advocate across the league for social justice initiatives. In that summer, he also vehicled voting efforts in Sacramento, North Carolina and Oakland.

Most recently, Barnes accompanied Sacramento native and high school senior Morning Cloud at the Museum of African American Heritage and Culture when the Kings visited Washington D.C. this past month.

A much deserved award for a outstanding player off the court, Barnes has left a lasting impact on every community he has touched. In his four seasons in Sacramento, the city has felt his outreach and desire for positive change.