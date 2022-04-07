Stock Watch: A Season Review of the G League Kings

Just as the Sacramento Kings’ postseason hopes are dashed for the sixteenth consecutive season, the Stockton Kings will not see the G League postseason either. Despite finishing the season 22-25, just under .500, the Sacramento affiliate did not qualify in their division’s standings to advance in the G League’s unique playoff format.

December brought the most 10-day contract signings in league history due to NBA’s health and safety protocols, giving players like Emanuel Terry, Ade Murkey and Louis King opportunities at the league level with various clubs. When the protocols diminished and dust settled, many missed out on the G League Winter Showcase that took place around the same time. Picking up their season in the New Year, there were strong outings from two-way player Neemias Queta, who thrived throughout the entire duration of his time in Stockton. While many had hoped that he would earn more meaningful minutes with Sacramento, Queta was a dominant force in a Stockton uniform, averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 14 games played.

The trade deadline brought surprise to the Kingdom, as the addition of Donte DiVincenzo, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis, Trey Lyles and Justin Holiday would mean waiving two-way players Louis King and Jahmi’us Ramsey from the roster. Stockton acquired two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, who played in the latter half of the season in what he called an ‘audition’ for an NBA call-up prior to playoffs.

Bobby Jackson finished what appeared to be a fairly successful season for his first as a head coach. It seemed that good things would come from his clipboard following Sacramento’s championship in the 2021 Summer League tournament last August, and with the promise of developing the cast alongside Davion Mitchell in Las Vegas, the experiment was a mixed concoction due to strange circumstances on the season at large.

Despite the outcome of the season, there were bright spots in watching the young players continue to develop and veterans make their way back into the league. Stockton will pick up play again next November, as the Kingdom will watch closely this summer to see who is thrown at the Summer League roster wall to see who sticks.