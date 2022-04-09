Kings vs Clippers preview: The penultimate showdown

The Sacramento Kings will face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in a matchup that will have no effect on either team’s standing.

Both the Kings and Clippers are firmly cemented in their current seed of 12th and 8th respectively. Both teams are at least two games behind or ahead of their closest competition. So how will this game be played?

The Clippers current season record is 40-40, and no team wants to finish below .500. With that in mind and this being their second to last game game before the play-in tournament begins, we can expect them to go all out tonight. It is also worth noting that of the three previous matchups between these teams this season, the Kings were winners of two. With this being their final divisional game of the season, they will also not want to lose the season series to the worst team in their division, the Kings.

Watch the 3rd Quarter Highlights from Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers, 12/22/2021 pic.twitter.com/FnCpkOE2N2 — Arie Gellman (@ArieGellman) December 23, 2021

For the Kings, they likely only have one thing on their mind tonight. The aforementioned potential victory in their season series with the clippers. The Kings are team that only attains small victories, and tonight could be one of them. Beating a fellow Pacific Division member, and potential playoff team, 3-1 in the regular season. Though it is essentially meaningless, it’s a petty accomplishment on what will forever be one of the more horrific seasons in Kings’ history.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Clips Nation

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Out (Hand), Domantas Sabonis - Out (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Richaun Holmes - Out (Personal), Alex Len - Out (Back)

LAC injuries/absences: Jason Preston - Out (Foot), Kawhi Leonard - Out (Knee), Jay Scrubb - Out (Toe)

Spread: Clippers -11.5 (-110) Kings +11.5 (-110), O/U 224

