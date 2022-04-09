Sacramento can’t get Chingy in LA

The Sacramento Kings lost 117-98 to the Los Angeles Clippers, missing the opportunity to finish the season series 3-1.

This was one of the more lopsided games at this point in the season. From the start, the Clippers were too good for the Kings tonight jumping out to a 9-0 lead. The Kings were down 15 at the end of the first quarter, 14 at half, and 22 to end the third. Both Paul George and Ivica Zubac were able to put up a double-double with plenty of time left in the game. While Norman Powell scored 20 points off the bench.

Clippers leads the Kings 59-45 at the half.



The Kings are 2/12 from 3.



The Clippers are 12/24 from 3.



That’s the difference. — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 10, 2022

Although the Kings won the turnover battle, they were outrebounded and had less assists. They were also unable to efficiently shoot the ball from behind the arc. They 7-of-28 from deep compared to the Clippers who went 21-42.

Hopefully this issue is addressed in the draft. The most intriguing (or traumatizing) day each season for Kings fans.

The most exciting part of this game for fans of the Kings was easily the halftime performance by Chingy. Hearing a classic like “Right Thurr” brought everyone back to the early 2000’s. When the Kings were watchable.

Another highlight is the continued high level of play by some of the Kings roll players, especially the bigs. Damian Jones, Chimezie Metu, and Trey Lyles continue to show why they deserve elevated roles next season in Sacramento.

After tonight, there is now only one more day of misery left this season before Kings nation can officially rest, at least for a few months, before their next moment of despair.