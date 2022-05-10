Kings In Review: Did Chimezie Metu solidify his role on the Kings?

Welcome to Kings In Review, where we’ll be recapping the season for every player that ended the season in Sacramento.

In his second year with the Sacramento Kings, and fourth season in the league, Chimezie Metu had by far his most impressive season as an NBA player.

The 2021-22 season was a year filled with career highs for Metu. He averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 21.3 minutes in 60 games for the Kings. His previous high for games played was 36. Obviously the Kings saw something they liked in him this year.

His signature moment came in December against the Dallas Mavericks where he hit a corner three at the buzzer to win the game. Before this, Metu was a player that many of the fans were undecided about. He wasn’t a bad player, but he also wasn’t someone that could had a solidified role. But after this moment, his confidence and level of play rose.

This season Metu became one of the more reliable, and useful role players on a lackluster Kings team. At 6-foot-11 with a seven foot wingspan, he was most useful as a stretch four or a center in a shooting focused lineup.

With just one year left on his contract where he is set to make just under $2 million, Metu will be looking to earn a lucrative new contract. In order to do so, he will have to improve even more than he did in the last season. If the Kings hire Mike Brown to be their next head coach, Metu’s head coach on the Nigerian National team, his role could greatly increase due to their pre-existing relationship.

The league may see a new Metu in 2023.