Richaun Holmes granted full custody of son after legal battle

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes was granted full custody of his son on April 21, according to court documents acquired by The Kings Beat. The attorneys representing him, Steve Hany and Ann Moder, confirmed the report to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee on Tuesday:

Holmes was reunited with his son last week when a judge in Georgia ordered the boy’s mother, Allexis Holmes, to relinquish the child after she violated a recent Los Angeles County custody order, according to documents obtained by The Sacramento Bee. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Alexandra Manning denied Allexis Holmes’ petition for a temporary protective order and admonished her for an “apparent attempt … to evade the custody order of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County.”

Richaun Holmes was not with the Kings for the final 11 games of their regular season schedule due to what the team called “personal reasons.” It was later reported that Holmes had been accused of domestic violence and had a restraining order filed against him.

Allexis Holmes reportedly plans to appeal the ruling. She was also fined $3,000 for not handing over her son on April 22, the day after the court ruled in favor of Richaun Holmes.

Richaun Holmes, 28, is currently under contract with the Kings through at least 2024, when he has player option for the 2024-25 season.