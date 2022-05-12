 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Domantas Sabonis to represent Kings at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Sabonis will be hoping to bring good luck to the Kings at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

By Christian Rivas
/ new
New York Knicks v Sacramento Kings Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Domantas Sabonis will represent the Sacramento Kings at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on Tuesday, May 17, the team announced in a statement on Thursday.

Sabonis is the first player to represent the Kings at the NBA Draft Lottery since De’Aaron Fox in 2020. Last year, Monte McNair — in his first season as the Kings’ general manager — represented Sacramento at the lottery. They ended up with the No. 9 overall pick, which they used to select Davion Mitchell.

The Kings will go into Tuesday’s lottery with the seventh-best odds (7.5%) to win the No. 1 overall pick. They also have a 32% chance of breaking into the top-four. Here’s a full breakdown of the lottery odds for the 13 teams that will be present in Chicago on Tuesday.*

*The Oklahoma City Thunder have two lottery picks.

  1. Houston Rockets: 14%
  2. Orlando Magic: 14%
  3. Detroit Pistons: 14%
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder: 12.5%
  5. Indiana Pacers: 10.5%
  6. Portland Trail Blazers: 9%
  7. Sacramento Kings: 7.5%
  8. Thunder: 6%
  9. San Antonio Spurs: 4.5%
  10. Washington Wizards: 3% chance
  11. New York Knicks: 2%
  12. Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): 1.5%
  13. Charlotte Hornets: 1%
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers: 0.5%

Even if the Kings stay in the No. 7 slot, it will be their highest pick since 2018, when they were awarded the No. 2 overall pick. The Kings have picked in the lottery in nine of the last 10 years. They didn’t have a lottery pick in 2019 as a result of the 2015 Nik Stauskas trade.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be televised on ESPN at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

More From Sactown Royalty

Loading comments...