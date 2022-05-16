Damian Jones graduates from Vanderbilt University

Graduation season is well underway and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones has become the latest in the NBA brotherhood to graduate from college, receiving his Bachelors of Science from Vanderbilt University’s School of Engineering this past weekend.

Jones attended Vanderbilt from 2013-2016, garnering All-SEC honors in his second and third year on the men’s basketball team. After declaring for the draft in 2016, the junior was drafted to the Golden State Warriors, where he garnered two champion titles alongside the Warriors’ dynasty run.

Since Sacramento signed Jones in 2021, he’s become a reliable force at the center spot, especially in the absence of bigs this past season. Jones had a career year when called upon, averaging 8.1 points per game in 56 appearances on the season.

Since his freshman year at Vanderbilt in 2013, Jones has emphasized the importance of higher education and his mission to earn a degree at the collegiate level.

⚓️ Special graduation shoutout to @dameology‼️



The NBA hooper walked across the stage and secured his Vandy diploma today. #VU2022 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/IvysOVKx8K — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) May 14, 2022

The 26-year old walked the stage this weekend and received a warm congratulations from family and friends on the football field in Nashville.

Jones joins former teammate Stephen Curry in receiving their college diplomas this weekend, as Curry garnered his Bachelors from Davidson University after beginning study in 2010.

We’ll be waiting for Jones to engineer the next great innovation at Golden 1 Center, as he might trade game film for blue prints this offseason. Congratulations to Jones and his family and adding another piece of hardware to the cupboard.