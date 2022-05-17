 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What to know about the Kings at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The Kings are hoping Tuesday is a night to remember for Sacramento.

By Christian Rivas
/ new
2021 NBA Draft Lottery Photo by Steve Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

For the ninth time in 10 years, the Sacramento Kings will be at the NBA Draft Lottery after missing out on the postseason for an NBA-record 16th-straight year. The Kings will be hoping to beat the odds and leapfrog to the No. 1 overall pick, but like any lottery, they’ll need luck on their side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kings at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery:

When: Tuesday, May 17

Where: McCormick Place in Chicago

How to watch: ESPN

Odds for the No. 1 pick:

  1. Houston Rockets: 14%
  2. Orlando Magic: 14%
  3. Detroit Pistons: 14%
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder: 12.5%
  5. Indiana Pacers: 10.5%
  6. Portland Trail Blazers: 9%
  7. Sacramento Kings: 7.5%
  8. Thunder: 6%
  9. San Antonio Spurs: 4.5%
  10. Washington Wizards: 3% chance
  11. New York Knicks: 2%
  12. Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): 1.5%
  13. Charlotte Hornets: 1%
  14. Cleveland Cavaliers: 0.5%

The last time out: In 2021, the Kings went into the Draft Lottery with the ninth-best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick and though they didn’t fall in the order, they didn’t move up either. Suffice to say, they’ll be hoping to move up a few spots this year.

Who’s representing the Kings?: Domantas Sabonis will be in Chicago to represent the Kings at the Lottery. Monte McNair represented the Kings last year.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?: The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center on June 23.

More From Sactown Royalty

Loading comments...