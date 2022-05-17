What to know about the Kings at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

For the ninth time in 10 years, the Sacramento Kings will be at the NBA Draft Lottery after missing out on the postseason for an NBA-record 16th-straight year. The Kings will be hoping to beat the odds and leapfrog to the No. 1 overall pick, but like any lottery, they’ll need luck on their side.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kings at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery:
When: Tuesday, May 17
Where: McCormick Place in Chicago
How to watch: ESPN
Odds for the No. 1 pick:
- Houston Rockets: 14%
- Orlando Magic: 14%
- Detroit Pistons: 14%
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 12.5%
- Indiana Pacers: 10.5%
- Portland Trail Blazers: 9%
- Sacramento Kings: 7.5%
- Thunder: 6%
- San Antonio Spurs: 4.5%
- Washington Wizards: 3% chance
- New York Knicks: 2%
- Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): 1.5%
- Charlotte Hornets: 1%
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 0.5%
The last time out: In 2021, the Kings went into the Draft Lottery with the ninth-best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick and though they didn’t fall in the order, they didn’t move up either. Suffice to say, they’ll be hoping to move up a few spots this year.
Who’s representing the Kings?: Domantas Sabonis will be in Chicago to represent the Kings at the Lottery. Monte McNair represented the Kings last year.
When is the 2022 NBA Draft?: The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center on June 23.
