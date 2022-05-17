Kings appoint Anjali Ranadive as new assistant general manager of G League affiliate

The Sacramento Kings have named Anjali Ranadive, daughter of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, the new assistant general manager of the team’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, according to a report from Sean Cunningham of FOX 40 on Tuesday.

Anjali will work under Stockton Kings general manager Paul Johnson, who signed as the Kings’ vice president of player personnel in 2020. He was previously the assistant general manager of OKC Blue, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate.

This will be Anjali’s first role in a basketball department. She previously served as the Kings’ social responsibility coordinator.

Outside of the organization, Anjali is a musician, as fans who have attended Kings home games over the years may be aware of. In 2014, she released her first single under the name “Nani.”

Anjali is also an activist, as she launched Jaws and Paws, a marine and wildlife conservation nonprofit. She has a degree in Marine Science from UC Berkeley.

Vivek isn’t the first owner to give their child a job in the basketball operations department, but given the lack of success the Kings have had since 2006 and the uncertainty surrounding the dynamics in the Kings’ front office, the hire will almost certainly be met with backlash and accusations of nepotism.