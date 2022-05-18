Kings name Jordi Fernandez to Mike Brown’s coaching staff

Though he is still technically with the Golden State Warriors, new Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has begun to craft his coaching staff. On Wednesday, the Kings announced they’ve hired former Denver Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez to Brown’s staff.

This will not be the first time Fernandez will be one of Brown’s assistants. They first worked together back in 2009 when Brown hired Fernandez to be a player development coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There Fernandez worked with great players like LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kyrie Irving. He was also a part of the 2016 championship team in Cleveland.

Fernandez then moved onto work for the Denver Nuggets, this time as an assistant coach. Though he did not make it to the NBA Finals in Denver, he was able to work with more stars in Jamal Murray and MVP Nikola Jokic.

While still with Denver, Brown and Fernandez were able work with each other again on the Nigerian National Basketball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. It was there that Fernandez also built a connection with Kings Forward Chimezie Metu.

With this resume, Fernandez has a lot to offer the Kings. Not only has he been a part of a championship organization, but he has worked with multiple MVPs and a couple legends. The information gathered from James and O’Neal alone is invaluable, let alone Jokic.

As a coach that Nuggets guard Monte Morris once said is “all about business”, Fernandez is certain to make a splash in Sacramento.