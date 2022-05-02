Joe Dumars to leave Kings for NBA league office

Another position has opened in the Sacramento Kings’ front office, as it was announced today that chief strategy officer Joe Dumars is leaving his position to join the NBA at a more prestigious volume. Dumars will now serve directly under President of League Operations Byron Spruell as the Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations at the league level.

During his three seasons in Sacramento, it wasn’t entirely clear how much Dumars had to do with the X’s and O’s of the team’s personnel, as the organization set out to clean house following the exit of general manger Vlade Divac in 2020. Thankfully, NBA Communications summed up Dumars’ service in one paragraph that might provide more clarity than the Kingdom ever knew in the three seasons he was with the team.

Dumars joins the league office after working three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, the last two as Chief Strategy Officer. In his most recent position, he developed and implemented strategy across the organization’s entire portfolio of activities, including business, basketball, new ventures, entertainment and real estate.

The promotion comes at a pivotal time in Sacramento’s offseason, as the team has begun interviews with finalists for their head coaching vacancy.

Dumars was brought into the Kings’ organization following 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, where he most famously played in the NBA career.

“My life has centered on the NBA for nearly 40 years, which makes the opportunity to serve the entire league incredibly exciting and rewarding,” said Dumars. “I’m looking forward to using my skills and experience to collaborate with all 30 teams on ways to shape the future direction of the league and help the game continue to evolve.”

Who will replace Dumars, if anyone at all? The puzzle pieces continue to shift in Sacramento as the call sheet changes.