Luke Loucks will join Mike Brown’s staff as assistant

While Mike Brown is still employed as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, the newly-named Sacramento Kings head coach is in the process of constructing his own bench. According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Brown is adding Luke Loucks to his coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Brown and Louck have a history of coaching together; beginning when Loucks joined the Golden State Warriors organization in 2016 at an intern level, working with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League. From 2017 to 2021, Loucks joined the Warriors NBA affiliate as a player development coach, and most recently joined Brown in the Tokyo Olympics as an assistant coach for Team Nigeria.

Loucks was a player in the NBA G League from 2014-2016, after going undrafted in 2012 and spending four seasons overseas. Hailing from Florida State, the 32-year old will serve on Brown’s staff in developing players in a similar role to what he was acting as in Golden State.

Brown’s coaching staff continues to take shape as he has now named two assistant coaches to his roster, with intention of keeping Rico Hines, Doug Christie and Lindsay Harding who have been in Sacramento for at least one season or more. Bringing his own flavor or coaching will be insightful as to where he sees this group of players improving - making strong hires both on the defensive end and in the player development area.