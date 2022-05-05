Reacts: Kings fans want Mike Brown to be next head coach

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

If we’re to believe the latest report regarding the Kings’ coaching search, one of Mike Brown of Mark Jackson will be appointed as the team’s new leading man by next week. And while Jackson may have the backing of Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive, the fans, like Monte McNair, want Jackson to be Sacramento’s next head coach, according to this week’s survey.

Now, if the Kings’ front office cared about what the fans thought, the team would look a lot different than it does currently from the top down. But if the results of this survey accomplished anything, it was illustrating just how much Brown is favorited by the majority of fans and, by the same token, how much fans don’t want Mark Jackson or Steve Clifford, the latter of whom isn’t even in the running anymore.

That’s not to say fans always know what’s best for their team, but the public opinion seems to reflect the thoughts of most decision-makers around the league, seeing as Jackson hasn’t had a head coaching job in the NBA since 2014 and Brown has been a Warriors assistant since 2016.

The choice is obvious, at least among the candidates currently being considered; hopefully the Kings’ key decision-makers can learn to agree.

