Kings hire Mike Brown as new head coach

It’s finally happened. On Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Sacramento Kings made the decision to name Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown as their next head coach. Brown’s deal is for four years, per the report.

Brown and Kings negotiated deal over the past 24 hours, sources said. Brown emerged in recent days as the focus of franchise’s search and now he’s tasked with helping to end the organization’s 16-year playoff drought. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2022

Brown was rumored to be Kings general manager Monte McNair’s favorite of the coaching prospects, and for good reason. He has been an NBA coach since 2000 and has been on the coaching staff of the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles lakers, and Golden State Warriors. He is also the head coach of the Nigerian National Basketball team.

Though he has not been a head coach for some time, Brown is a former NBA Coach of the Year and helped the LeBron James-led Cavaliers reach the NBA finals in 2009. He most notably helped the Cavs finish with the best record in the league and over 60 wins in both the ‘09 and ‘10 seasons.

In six of his eight seasons as a head coach, Brown coached his teams to the playoffs. In two of those seasons he reached the conference finals. This success is something the front office and Kings faithful will need him to replicate in Sacramento if he wants to revive his career as an NBA head coach.