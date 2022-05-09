Mike Brown will remain with Golden State for remainder of NBA Playoffs

Fresh off the heels of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown being named the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Brown will remain in San Fransisco for the rest of the Warriors’ playoff run, however long that may last:

Brown will finish the Warriors’ playoff run before moving on to his full-time duties with the Kings, sources said.

So what should Kings fans look for as Brown finishes his seven-year tenure with the best in the West? Although it is in a more muted role, we’ll be attuned to the flashes of defensive prowess and team rapport that Brown has built alongside the Warriors’ championship-caliber roster.

Brown, with the help of the generational Dubs talent, notably led the Warriors on a 12-0 post season run in 2017, when Kerr was away from the organization undergoing severe chronic back pain.

Brown’s most recent experience as a head coach came last year with the Nigerian Men’s Basketball Team, and in an interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports last summer, Brown said that working under Kerr prepared him for the job:

“I’ve been around some great coaches,” he says. “Being with Steve these last (five) years, every time he addresses the team, I have a little notepad in my pocket and my little red pen. And I’ll pull stuff out and take notes.”

Looking to timeouts as well as (manifesting) an NBA on TNT Tracks appearance, the energy in which he is exchanging information with players will become integral in the nightly outings for Kings fans watchings the Western Conference semifinals. Should Golden State advance past the Memphis Grizzlies, it will be interesting to see how his defense adjusts, and what impact Brown can make in San Francisco before bringing the championship knowledge to Sacramento.