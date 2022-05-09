Steph Curry pokes fun at Kings after bad shooting night for Warriors

With Steve Kerr in the NBA health and safety protocols, Mike Brown stepped up to coach the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the same day the Sacramento Kings officially named him their new head coach. While Brown led the Warriors to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and gave them a 3-1 lead in the series, it was a sloppy game — some would even say Kings-eqsue! And by some, I mean Steph Curry.

After the Warriors’ win, Curry told Turner Sports sideline reporter Jared Greenberg that he felt like Brown was already coaching the Kings because of how poorly they shot:

“You talk about historically bad shooting, a lot of history was made: he was named head coach twice in 24 hours. I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight. I don’t know how to explain all of this.”

The Warriors ended the game having shot 40% from the field and 24.3% from behind the 3-point line. However, of the remaining teams, they still have the best 3-point percentage (39.6%) and they shot 36.4% from 3-point range in the regular season. For context, the Kings shot 34.4% from 3-point range in the regular season, which ranked 24th in the NBA.

For the Kings’ sake, let’s hope Brown is able to bring the type of shooting the Warriors are used to with him to Sacramento and not what they showed on Monday night. You can watch Curry’s full interview below: