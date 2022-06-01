Davion Mitchell thinks it’s his destiny to help end the Kings’ playoff woes

On Tuesday, Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell made a special appearance on the Deuce & Mo Podcast. During his incredible interview, Mitchell spoke about his thoughts on the Kings’ record 16-year playoff drought.

“I think about it everyday,” said Mitchell. “Making history is what I want to do. That’s why I say everything happens for a reason. I’m here for a reason. And I think that I can be the solution where I can be a part of this team and we make the playoffs after 16 years.”

There is nothing more exhilarating to hear as both an organization and a fan than a statement like this from one of the players. Mitchell is 100% bought in to the organization and the city and wants nothing less than success.

As Mitchell stated, he wants to make history. Something he is very familiar with doing. Before he attended Liberty County high school in Hinesville, Georgia the school had never won a state championship. Until Mitchell went there. Before he attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas the school had not made an appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament since 1950. Until Mitchell went there. Now with the Kings, Mitchell has predicted that he will lift another team up from the ashes into the realm of success.

With the type of Kobe Bryant-esque work ethic and borderline obsession with both the game of basketball and winning there is not much that will stand in Mitchell’s way. Perhaps it was fate that Mitchell would land in Sacramento.